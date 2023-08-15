Empowering women, ensuring safety: Women bikers’ rally sets off for Bundelkhand

As an initiative of women empowerment, Mukesh Meshram, director general, tourism, flagged off a rally of women bikers on the eve of Independence Day from the Tourism Directorate in Lucknow on Monday. Mukesh Meshram flagging off the bikers’ rally in Lucknow on Monday. (HT)

The participating women bikers have embarked on a remarkable journey of around 310 km from Lucknow for 5 days, to explore the picturesque landscapes of Bundelkhand. The expedition’s route has been crafted to encompass a mélange of experiences while they cover many locations with deep historical and religious significance.

“Our journey will highlight the state’s safe environment for tourists and travellers. Through this journey we will challenge stereotypes and inspire confidence in potential travellers, encouraging them to visit and experience its cultural richness firsthand when we share our positive encounters with the region’s hospitable locals,” said Swati Singh Navya, one of the five women bikers, in a press conference held prior to the flagging off ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh tourism authorities have implemented a range of initiatives aimed at boosting the safety of travellers. Enhanced security measures, well-lit public spaces, and dedicated support and policing services have been meticulously put in place to create an environment where all visitors can explore and immerse themselves without hesitation.

While addressing the media, Meshram said, “Uttar Pradesh has surpassed all expectations in becoming the most favoured tourist destination. All this has been possible due to the hospitable and safe environment being ascertained by the Uttar Pradesh government.”

According to the minister of tourism, Uttar Pradesh, Jaiveer Singh, “The journey being undertaken by the women bikers will not only showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage but also highlight our unyielding dedication to ensuring a safe and memorable experience for all who visit our land.”