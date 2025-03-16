Ram Katha museum to open for visitors next year

The Ram Katha Sangrahalya in Ayodhya is expected to open for visitors in the next one year, with the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust working to expedite the construction. The Trust aims to complete the project by the end of this year or early next year. One gallery will be dedicated to lord Hanuman, where advanced 3D, 5D, and 7D techniques will be used to narrate his stories. (Sourced)

A separate script is being prepared for each gallery, which will serve as the basis for the design. The scripts are expected to be finalised in the next two months. Depending on the theme, each gallery will either feature a 3D video or display artifacts related to the life of lord Ram.

One gallery will be dedicated to lord Hanuman, where advanced 3D, 5D, and 7D techniques will be used to narrate his stories. Episodes from the Ramayana, including the birth of Ram Lalla and the victory over Ravana, will also be showcased.

Once the scripts are ready, the Trust will invite bids for the construction and design of the galleries. The museum will house artifacts and antiques of religious significance recovered from the Ram Janmabhoomi campus during the construction of the Ram Mandir in August 2020.

These artifacts include broken statues, pillars, a kalash, and a five-foot-long carved Shivling. Experts have restored these items using scientific methods. Documents related to the 500-year-long battle for the Ram temple will also be displayed.

The Ram Katha Sangrahalya was initially planned within the Ram Janmabhoomi campus, but the idea was dropped due to security reasons. The Yogi Adityanath government handed over the museum to the Trust in October 2023 after signing a memorandum of understanding with the state government.

Built in 2015 with a budget of ₹12.31 crore, the museum spans three acres, featuring 18 rooms and around 150 artifacts from the Ramayana era. The Trust is now remodelling the museum without altering its outer structure.

The progress of the project will be discussed in the next meeting of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya