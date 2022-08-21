Ram Mandir Trust for minting of gold, silver received from devotees
Trust is holding discussion with the officials of the Minting Corporation of India so that it could be used accordingly for the construction of Ram Mandir, says Trust general secy Champat Rai
The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is in talks with the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd for minting of gold and silver received from devotees so that the same could be used as per requirement in upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Devotees from across the country have donated large quantity of gold and silver to the Trust for the construction of Ram Mandir. The Trust has kept them in lockers of the State Bank of India in Ayodhya.
“The Trust has received large quantity of gold and silver from devotees for construction of Ram Mandir,” said Champat Rai, general secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. “The Trust is holding discussion with the officials of the Minting Corporation of India for minting of gold and silver it has received so that it could be used accordingly for the construction of Ram Mandir,” Rai added.
Construction of Ram Mandir is going on in Ayodhya. According to the latest audit report of the Trust, it has received ₹5,457.94 crore through the fund collection drive. However, this report is not final. The Trust has collected ₹2,253.97 crore through coupons and receipts, ₹2,753.97 crore through digital payments and ₹450 crore in its bank accounts in the SBI, Punjab National Bank and the Bank of Baroda. The 44-day nationwide fund collective campaign of the Trust “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan” began on January 15, 2021.
-
Safety first: Prince Aly Khan Hospital shuts in-patient service after declared unsafe
Mumbai: The iconic Prince Aly Khan Hospital (PAKH) in Byculla has decided to shut its in-patient admissions and surgeries after an independent structural audit found that the main building was unsafe for occupancy. The 77-year-old hospital wrote to its doctors saying that keeping in mind the health and safety of the patients, staff, and all stakeholders, the board has decided to halt the inpatient admissions and suspend surgeries with immediate effect.
-
U.P. logs 685 fresh Covid cases, two deaths
The state capital reported 92 new Covid cases while 172 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the data from the health department on Sunday. Of the new cases, Aliganj reported 17, Chinhat 16, Alambagh 15, Indira Nagar 9, Sarojininagar 5, NK Road 3, Tudiyaganj 2 and Gudamba 1. In Uttar Pradesh, 685 fresh Covid cases surfaced during this period besides two deaths—one each from Prayagraj and Agra.
-
Ex-UGC chairman named new education advisor to CM Yogi
Eminent educationist and former chairman of the University Grants Commission, Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh, has been named education advisor to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Prof Singh was UGC chairman from 2018 to 2021. Prof Singh has led several academic institutions of higher education in a career spanning nearly four decades. As vice chancellor, Prof Singh has headed three universities namely the Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Dr HS Gaur University, Sagar and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore.
-
Mahakumbh-2025: Special arrangements for differently-abled in Prayagraj
Prayagraj Mela Authority is gearing up to make Mahakumbh-2025 a grand and special event. In a preparations review meeting jointly chaired by divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and ADG Prem Prakash on Saturday, special invitee and the state director general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand gave suggestions in this regard based on his experiences of having served as mela adhikari for Kumbh-2019.
-
U.P.: Portion of minaret at Fatehpur Sikri’s Jami Masjid falls
A portion of pinnacle of one of the minarets on south west corner at Jami Masjid within the Dargah complex of Fatehpur Sikri was found fallen on Saturday evening. The stone pieces fell on the roof of mosque but it caused no harm. The stone pieces of the pinnacle were found fallen on the roof of Jami Masjid located west of Sheikh Salim Chishti mausoleum near the “Buland Darwaza”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics