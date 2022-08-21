Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ram Mandir Trust for minting of gold, silver received from devotees

Ram Mandir Trust for minting of gold, silver received from devotees

Published on Aug 21, 2022 11:55 PM IST

Trust is holding discussion with the officials of the Minting Corporation of India so that it could be used accordingly for the construction of Ram Mandir, says Trust general secy Champat Rai

An aerial view of the Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya. (Sourced)
An aerial view of the Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya. (Sourced)
ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is in talks with the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd for minting of gold and silver received from devotees so that the same could be used as per requirement in upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Devotees from across the country have donated large quantity of gold and silver to the Trust for the construction of Ram Mandir. The Trust has kept them in lockers of the State Bank of India in Ayodhya.

“The Trust has received large quantity of gold and silver from devotees for construction of Ram Mandir,” said Champat Rai, general secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. “The Trust is holding discussion with the officials of the Minting Corporation of India for minting of gold and silver it has received so that it could be used accordingly for the construction of Ram Mandir,” Rai added.

Construction of Ram Mandir is going on in Ayodhya. According to the latest audit report of the Trust, it has received 5,457.94 crore through the fund collection drive. However, this report is not final. The Trust has collected 2,253.97 crore through coupons and receipts, 2,753.97 crore through digital payments and 450 crore in its bank accounts in the SBI, Punjab National Bank and the Bank of Baroda. The 44-day nationwide fund collective campaign of the Trust “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan” began on January 15, 2021.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

