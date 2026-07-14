Ram temple trust invites applications for first CEO’s post, sets July 18 deadline

Looking to strengthen the Ram temple management system after the controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations surfaced, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday invited applications for the post of the first chief executive officer (CEO), setting July 18 as the deadline for submission of names. For the CEO’s appointment, the Ram temple trust will give preference to candidates with experience in managing large religious institutions, public administration, or corporate governance, along with a clean record and commitment to the values of the temple. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The Trust, which oversees the management of the Ram temple, announced the vacancy on its official X handle and also posted details of the duties and responsibilities attached to the top job. According to the post on X, applicants must be between 50 and 70 years old.

For this three-year appointment, the Trust will give preference to candidates with experience in managing large religious institutions, public administration, or corporate governance, along with a clean record and commitment to the values of the temple, it added.

The Trust has prescribed a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university, age between 50 and 70 years, and at least 20 years’ managerial experience in a large public organisation, institution, government department or company.

Applicants should have experience in general administration, finance and accounts, human resources, public relations, IT, security and legal matters.

The Trust made it clear in the advertisement that the CEO will function under its overall guidance and report to the Trust’s general secretary.

“Preference will be given to candidates who have served as chief administrative officer or have experience in managing a temple or Hindu religious institution. Retired officers meeting the eligibility criteria may also apply,” it added.

The post further stated that the applicants must be “actively practising Hindus”, while “being a devotee of Lord Ram belonging to the Vaishnava tradition will be considered desirable”.

Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra had earlier said appointing a full-time CEO was a priority to ensure better administration and transparency in temple affairs.

Earlier this month, the Trust constituted a three-member panel comprising Justice (retired) Pramod Kohli, Lieutenant General (retired) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former NIT Raipur chairperson Suresh Haware to scrutinise applications and recommend suitable candidates for the post.

The Trust will make the final decision on the appointment after considering the panel’s recommendations.

There has been speculation that the Trust may consider appointing a woman to the post, but no official confirmation has been made.

According to the details posted by the Trust on X, the CEO will be responsible for the overall administration, management and day-to-day functioning of the Ram temple complex.

The decision to appoint a CEO follows recent developments in Ayodhya, including the resignation of Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra amid allegations of irregularities.

Officials said the new CEO will play a crucial role in ensuring the Ram temple functions as a world-class pilgrimage centre while upholding transparency and service standards.

Details regarding qualifications, experience and mode of application have been shared on the Trust’s official social media handle.

Key responsibilities

The chief executive officer will be expected to discharge all statutory, administrative, and financial responsibilities of the organisation.

Developing systems, procedures, and operational practices appropriate to the nature and scale of the organisation will also be among the tasks expected of the CEO.

Other responsibilities include building and strengthening the organisational structure in accordance with the objectives, nature, and size of the institution; serving as the highest executive authority responsible for the officers, functionaries, employees, and staff of the organisation.

Ensuring efficient management of the Trust’s current activities and future development, besides compliance with all statutory, regulatory, and Trust Deed requirements will also be among the CEO’s responsibilities.

Ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency in all financial transactions, accounting systems, and institutional information will be expected.

Besides, the CEO will be required to establish and maintain an effective security system appropriate to the institution, while coordinating with local, state and central government authorities whenever required.

Ensuring all religious worship, rituals, festivals, ceremonies, and associated activities are conducted regularly, smoothly, and in accordance with established traditions will also be among the CEO’s duties in addition to the safety, convenience, and satisfaction of pilgrims and devotees visiting the temple.

Making appropriate arrangements for distinguished guests and eminent saints visiting the institution from time to time will also be among the responsibilities.

Ensuring continuous enhancement of the reputation of the Trust and the temple, while promoting and strengthening Sanatana traditions will also be expected.

The CEO will also be required to ensure proper protection, management, and lawful disposition of the Trust’s assets.

Formulating plans for achieving the objectives specified in the Trust Deed and implementing them efficiently under the guidance of the Board of Trustees and the general secretary will also be among the trust’s responsibilities.

Performing such other duties as may be assigned from time to time by the Trust and the general secretary.