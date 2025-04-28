Ramji Lal Suman’s attackers had govt backing: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on UP director general of police and chief minister on the issue of attack on Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman by members of the Karni Sena. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT File Photo)

The SP chief has alleged that the attackers had full support of the DGP and CM and also that attacks on PDA (Pichda Dalit Alpsankhyak) people have increased in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime in the state.

The SP chief, while addressing a press conference at SP headquarters in Lucknow on Monday said, “We are not afraid of attacks. We are Samajwadi people. Some people have been given a free hand to do anything. Those who attacked Ramji Lal Suman have the protection of the government. Earlier too, I said and once again I am saying that we are ready for talks on this issue with an open heart.”

Earlier, on Sunday, workers of Karni Sena threw tyres at the convoy of Suman at Gabhana toll booth between Aligarh and Delhi after which several vehicles of the convoy collided. Suman, however, escaped unhurt in this incident.

The SP MP has been in the line of fire after his controversial statement on Rana Sanga in Rajya Sabha on 21st March 2025, after which Kshtariya groups have been demanding an apology from him.

Five people have been arrested in this case and two policemen including the concerned outpost in-charge have been suspended. However, those arrested were given bail on Monday after which Akhilesh posted on his X account and wrote, “This is the superficial action taken in BJP rule on the murderous attack on a Dalit MP. If he was to be released within 24 hours, then why was he arrested at all. The PDA society of UP is witnessing this injustice. There is ‘Maha Anyayaraj’ in UP. There is nothing else to say.”

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting of national and state office-bearers of Samajwadi Lohia Vahini at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow, on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “All limits of corruption have been broken in the BJP government. Commission-taking is at its peak. There is corruption and loot in every department and every work. It is creating hatred and discrimination in the society.”

On the PDA pledge administered to Lohia Vahini members, the former CM said, “The members of Lohia Vahini have taken the PDA pledge today. With this pledge, the youth will go to every village and every house and tell people about the failures of the BJP government.”

Ramji statement at behest of someone else: Asim Arun

Reacting to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s allegations, the UP MoS (independent charge) Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Asim Arun said, “I came to know about press conference by Akhilesh Ji sometime back, It is important to put forward some facts and counter what’s not true. In the video I saw, some people were taking an oath but the SP chief didn’t take the oath himself.”

On the attack on SP MP Ramji Lal Suman, Arun said, “The SP MP Ramji Lal Suman and SP leader Indrajeet Saroj both are seasoned politicians and they are continuously giving such statements which are hurting the sentiments of others. It seems that they are saying it at the behest of someone else… They want to make an issue out of it so that they can take political mileage from it, I would request them not to do so. If there has been any attack on them then they should approach the police.”

The MoS further said, “The atrocities during the SP regime are not hidden from anyone. Akhilesh ji is trying to dupe the backwards and the poor people. Today the unemployment rate in UP is just around 3%, this was around 14% in the SP regime. It is well known how postings were done in a biased way in the SP regime.”