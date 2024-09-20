Rampur court summons two cops in case against Azam Khan

In a case against former cabinet minister and veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, the Rampur MP/MLA court on Wednesday has summoned two police inspectors previously posted at Rampur City Kotwali and issued warrant against the duo, said prosecution officials aware of the development. SP leader Azam Khan (File)

The cops have been summoned regarding the Yatimkhana colony case.

The court direction assumes more importance as the state government had already formed a two-member high level committee consisting of a senior IAS and a senior IPS officer, to probe the allegations of cops helping the former minister.

The state government had been strict in acting against the former minister and registered multiple cases of land grabbing for his dream project Maulana Ali Jauhar University in Rampur and job recruitment anomalies in Jal Nigam when the department was among his portfolio during the last Samajwadi Party regime between 2012 and 2017 in the state.

While talking to media persons, Rampur Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Seema Singh Rana confirmed that the MP/MLA court has issued warrant against two inspectors Raj Kumar Sharma and Jaspal Singh Gwal.

She said the court had issued warrants against them for not appearing on the court date and both the inspectors were asked to remain present before the court on the next date scheduled for Friday (September 20).

She explained that the Yatimkhana colony case is related to the illegal occupying of the land after vacating houses of people living there allegedly by local goons on behest of the then cabinet minister Azam Khan in 2016. She said the court has already examined the documents of the case and the legal proceedings were underway.

Another person privy to the development said that inspector Raj Kumar Sharma was transferred from Rampur and presently posted at Nawabganj police station of Bareilly while Jaspal Singh Gwal is currently posted at City Kotwali of Moradabad.

Earlier, the home department had issued order regarding formation of the two-member committee, including Aligarh divisional commissioner Chaitra V and inspector general of police, vigilance, Manzil Saini, to investigate allegations against the then SP Rampur in May 2023 and other police personnel for allegedly manipulating an investigation into a case against Azam Khan for illegally grabbing enemy property for Maulana Ali Jauhar University by forging land records.