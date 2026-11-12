Rampur CRPF camp accused murder: J’khand based Rahul Singh, Bishnoi gangs’ links under scanner

Police are examining social media posts claiming responsibility for the November 10 murder of the 2007 Rampur CRPF camp attack accused Mohammad Sharif in Rampur’s Khajuria area in the name of the Jharkhand-based Rahul Singh gang and suggest possible links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Police are examining social media posts claiming responsibility for the November 10 murder of the 2007 Rampur CRPF camp attack accused Mohammad Sharif in Rampur district’s Khajuria area. (For Representation)

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However, neither gang’s involvement nor any gang rivalry behind the killing has been established so far. The Allahabad high court had acquitted Mohammad Sharif of terror charges but upheld his conviction under the Arms Act, sentencing him to 10 years in prison.

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He was released in November 2025 after adjustment of his period in custody. The Uttar Pradesh government has challenged his acquittal in the Supreme Court, which has issued a notice.

Investigators are trying to identify who uploaded the posts, authenticate their claims and establish any operational links with the gangs. They are also working to identify the shooters, establish the motive and trace any external handlers involved in the conspiracy.

“The identity of the person who made the social media post, his association with any gang and his role, if any, in the murder are being verified. The name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has also surfaced and is being examined. All aspects of the case are being investigated. No gang’s involvement or gang rivalry has been established so far,” a senior Rampur official said.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the leads concerns fugitive Jharkhand gangster Rahul Singh, who is suspected of operating his network from abroad. A Red Corner Notice has reportedly been issued against him. His gang has been linked to extortion, shootings and attacks on coal, sand and land businessmen in Jharkhand. More than a dozen cases, including those of murder and extortion, have reportedly been registered against its members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the leads concerns fugitive Jharkhand gangster Rahul Singh, who is suspected of operating his network from abroad. A Red Corner Notice has reportedly been issued against him. His gang has been linked to extortion, shootings and attacks on coal, sand and land businessmen in Jharkhand. More than a dozen cases, including those of murder and extortion, have reportedly been registered against its members. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh’s alleged association with gangster Aman Sahu, who was killed in a police encounter, is also part of the background being examined. Police are yet to establish whether the claim attributed to Singh’s gang is genuine or an attempt by others to exploit the murder.

The possible Bishnoi gang connection has further widened the probe, but investigators have found no evidence so far linking the gang to the killing. They are examining whether the posts originated from actual gang associates or were intended to mislead the investigation.

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Police are also exploring whether Sharif was killed over personal enmity, a financial dispute, extortion, or if it was a wider criminal conspiracy. The role of local associates and any interstate network is yet to be established.

Police have not established any link between the murder and the CRPF camp attack case. For now, the social media claims remain unverified investigative leads.