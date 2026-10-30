Ready for special session of Parliament on ‘vote chori’, but Rahul Gandhi will never agree: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday challenged Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to a discussion on the ‘vote chori’ allegations in a special session of Parliament but asserted that the Congress leader will never agree. He also expressed confidence that Narendra Modi would become prime minister for a fourth time in a row.

Union home minister Amit Shah greets party leaders as he arrives to attend the BJP’s state working committee meeting in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

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Shah was in the state capital to address the state working committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Ram Manohar National Law University’s Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar auditorium.

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Shah delivered a 37-minute speech to more than 2,800 party functionaries.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said: “I am ready to call a special session of Parliament to discuss the ‘vote chori’ allegations. But Rahul Baba will never agree. He will never discuss the issue in Parliament but will create nuisance on the street.”

“After losing elections, they blame the umpire. I challenge Rahul Baba and Akhilesh to discuss every allegation inside Parliament. Allegations against EC are baseless. They don’t want discussion, they want drama on the streets,” he said.

Shah asserted that Uttar Pradesh will give a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations in the 2027 polls.

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{{^usCountry}} “Modiji has become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time, and if you all remain firm like this, he will become it for the fourth time as well, and no one will be able to stop a massive majority government from being formed in Uttar Pradesh,” Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Modiji has become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time, and if you all remain firm like this, he will become it for the fourth time as well, and no one will be able to stop a massive majority government from being formed in Uttar Pradesh,” Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

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Recalling the BJP’s journey from two Lok Sabha seats in 1984, mocked as ‘Hum Do, Hamare Do’, to 240 seats now, Shah said the Congress has been out of power for decades in UP, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and will remain out for the next 30 years.

Turning to the BJP’s preparations for 2027, Shah repeatedly emphasised that electoral victories depend on party workers rather than individual leaders or governments.

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“No leader can win an election for the BJP. Only workers can ensure victory,” he said, urging the cadre to work consistently until the counting of votes.