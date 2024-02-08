Referendum on education and employment conducted at Lucknow University

A referendum on education and employment issues was conducted among students as part of the Young India Referendum at Lucknow University (LU), with over 2000 students casting their votes on Thursday. AISA cadres during the referendum on education and employement (HT Photo)

The All India Students’ Association (AISA), which organised the referendum, noted enthusiastic participation from female students, with about 60% of women voters actively engaging in the process. The Young India Referendum is being conducted in all universities across the country from February 7 to 9.

Expressing concern, AISA highlighted the erosion of democratic values in universities. They raised issues such as continuous fee hikes, discontinuation of student scholarships through new provisions, and the alarming decline in employment opportunities across the country.

AISA workers emphasised the necessity of such student referendums to bring important student concerns to the attention of the government.