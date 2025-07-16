Religious conversion case: Fresh FIR against Chhangur Baba aides for threats to retract statement

A fresh FIR has been lodged in the ongoing investigation into the alleged religious conversion racket in Balrampur, naming three associates of the alleged kingpin Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba for allegedly assaulting and threatening a key witness. Senior police officials confirmed the filing of the FIR at Utraula police station on Tuesday. The FIR was lodged by an aide of the kingpin’s former close associate turned foe against three people at Utraula police station of Balrampur on Tuesday (Sourced)

Harjeet Kashyap, who was earlier allegedly forced to convert but later rescued, named Riyaz, Nawab, and Kamaluddin as the accused. He alleged that the trio intercepted him near a local Community Health Centre on July 7, physically assaulted him, and warned him to withdraw his earlier statement within 24 hours or face consequences.

According to police, Harjeet is known to be associated with Wasiuddin Chowdhary alias Babbu, a former aide of Chhangur Baba.

Babbu was once close to Chhangur Baba but turned against him after a dispute over payments for building a mansion spread over three bighas in Madhpur village. Babbu was also previously jailed in a fraud and cheating case filed by the kingpin and his associates, and he shifted allegiance after his release.

The complainant urged the authorities to take legal action against the accused and provide protection for his life and property. He further alleged that the accused threatened to take revenge against him and other complainants if the state government changes.

Police said the fresh FIR was registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult), and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Officials said that following the arrest of Chhangur Baba and his close aide Neetu Naveen Rohra alias Nasreen on July 5, the local administration had demolished over 65% of the mansion, which was allegedly built on government land.

Earlier, the ATS had arrested Chhangur Baba’s son Mehboob and Nasreen’s husband Naveen Rohra alias Jamaluddin on April 8 this year. All four are among the nine accused named in a religious conversion case registered by the Uttar Pradesh ATS on November 16, 2024.

Chhangur Baba, Nasreen sent to judicial custody

Meanwhile, the seven-day police custody remand of Chhangur Baba and Nasreen ended on Wednesday evening. They were handed over to the Lucknow district jail and sent to judicial custody.

During the remand, the ATS interrogated the duo on various aspects of the alleged conversion racket. Officials said they were taken to Madhpur village under Utraula Tehsil of Balrampur, which was reportedly the centre of their activities. The interrogation covered details of alleged foreign funding, property ownership, methods of conversion, and identification of key associates and targets.