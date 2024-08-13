 Resident doctors of SGPGIMS protest, services hit - Hindustan Times
Resident doctors of SGPGIMS protest, services hit

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 13, 2024 04:59 PM IST

Resident doctors at SGPGIMS protested a colleague's killing in Kolkata, demanding justice and safety measures. They boycotted services except for emergencies, disrupting regular care.

Resident doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) continued their protest on Tuesday, condemning the killing of a resident doctor in Kolkata.

Resident doctors of the SGPGIMS at a sit-in against the killing of a doctor in Kolkata, in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT Photo)
The doctors are demanding justice for the slain doctor and are calling for increased safety measures for healthcare professionals across the country.

The incident, which has sparked outrage among the medical community, led to a candlelight march by PGI residents on Monday inside the campus. The march was organised with the support of the PGI Faculty Forum.

SGPGIMS Faculty Forum president, Amitabh Arya, and secretary Dr Puneet Goyal also joined the doctors in expressing their grief and anger over the incident.

On Tuesday, the protest escalated as resident doctors boycotted all services except emergencies and trauma care. This boycott resulted in a significant disruption of regular medical services in the hospital, with no new patients being attended to in the outpatient department (OPD).

The protest at SGPGIMS is part of a broader movement within the medical community to address the rising concerns over the safety and security of doctors in India.

