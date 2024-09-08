Resolve grievances of MLAs, MPs on priority: UPPCL to staff

In a recent directive, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has instructed its field engineers to address the complaints of members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) and members of parliament (MPs) with top priority. Electricity pylons and power lines are pictured at a power station near Yumen, Gansu province, China September 25, 2020. Picture taken September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins (REUTERS)

The initiative aims to ensure that any grievances raised by elected representatives are promptly resolved and communicated back to them.

The directives in this regard were given in meeting chaired by UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goyel a few days ago and then communicated to all in written.

“The electricity faults should be rectified promptly, and MLAs and MPs and other public representatives concerned must be briefed of the same,” the chairman said in his instructions. He asked officials to ensure that calls phone calls of public representatives were necessarily attended to, and information sought was provided

“Also, all efforts should be made to reach out to all MLAs and MLCs. Before commencement of every session of the state legislature to find out their issues with a view to resolving the same,” the instructions said.

The move aimed at strengthening relationships with political leaders and enhancing the overall efficiency of the corporation’s operations comes after many MLAs, MLCs and MPs reportedly complained to the chief minister and the energy minister.