Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. Vidhan Parishad bypoll: RLD to vote for two SP candidates

U.P. Vidhan Parishad bypoll: RLD to vote for two SP candidates

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 28, 2023 11:18 PM IST

The members of the UP legislative assembly (MLAs) will vote to elect two new members of the upper house (Vidhan Parishad) on May 29

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has decided to vote in favour of the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) bye-polls on Monday. “A decision to vote in favour of the two SP candidates was taken in a party’s meeting here on Sunday,” RLD national spokesman Anil Dubey said.

RLD is an ally of the SP. (For Representation)
RLD is an ally of the SP. (For Representation)

“Both the SP candidates Sriram Jatan Rajbhar and Ram Karan were also present in the meeting,” he added. The RLD is an ally of the SP. However, reports about a rift in the alliance have been doing rounds since the recent civic polls.

The members of the UP legislative assembly (MLAs) will vote to elect two new members of the upper house (Vidhan Parishad) on Monday. The RLD has nine members in the lower house (Vidhan Sabha).

One vacancy in the Vidhan Parishad was caused due to the death Banwari Lal whose tenure as an MLC was to end on July 26, 2028. Lal died on February 15 this year. Another vacancy occurred after Laxman Prasad Acharya resigned on February 15 (after his appointment as Sikkim’s governor) though his tenure was till January 30, 2027.

According to Dubey, the arrest of agitating wrestlers and their supporters in Delhi was also condemned in the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samajwadi party rashtriya lok dal
samajwadi party rashtriya lok dal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out