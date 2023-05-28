U.P. Vidhan Parishad bypoll: RLD to vote for two SP candidates

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has decided to vote in favour of the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) bye-polls on Monday. “A decision to vote in favour of the two SP candidates was taken in a party’s meeting here on Sunday,” RLD national spokesman Anil Dubey said. RLD is an ally of the SP. (For Representation)

“Both the SP candidates Sriram Jatan Rajbhar and Ram Karan were also present in the meeting,” he added. The RLD is an ally of the SP. However, reports about a rift in the alliance have been doing rounds since the recent civic polls.

The members of the UP legislative assembly (MLAs) will vote to elect two new members of the upper house (Vidhan Parishad) on Monday. The RLD has nine members in the lower house (Vidhan Sabha).

One vacancy in the Vidhan Parishad was caused due to the death Banwari Lal whose tenure as an MLC was to end on July 26, 2028. Lal died on February 15 this year. Another vacancy occurred after Laxman Prasad Acharya resigned on February 15 (after his appointment as Sikkim’s governor) though his tenure was till January 30, 2027.

According to Dubey, the arrest of agitating wrestlers and their supporters in Delhi was also condemned in the meeting.