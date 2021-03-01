₹2,100 crores raised for Ram Temple so far: Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has received ₹2,100 crore in its bank accounts so far for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri said.
The funds were raised during the 44-day Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, which began on January 15.
“In the nationwide fund collection campaign, the Trust has received ₹2,100 crore in its bank accounts till Friday (February 26),” said Giri in a statement issued on Saturday in Ayodhya.
“There is a demand from the devotees of Lord Ram residing abroad to launch a fund contribution campaign for overseas Indians also,” Giri said, adding that a decision on the same will be taken at the next meeting.
Meanwhile, Giri also said that the digging work for laying the foundation of the Ram temple was almost over. In the next 15 days, filling work of the foundation will start, he added.
“In the two-day meeting of the Ram temple construction committee, we discussed development work on the 70-acre campus of Ram Janmabhoomi and the rest of Ayodhya,” Giri said, adding, “We are committed to developing Ayodhya into the cultural capital of India.”
