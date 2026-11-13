Saadatganj triple murder: LDA begins razing three houses linked to prime accused

Moving beyond the demolition of an allegedly illegal boundary wall, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday began razing three houses linked to Rishabh Shukla, the prime accused in the Saadatganj triple murder case. The authority deployed multiple heavy earth-moving machines after completing a detailed survey and serving notices on the property owners. A bulldozer in action in Saadatganj on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

According to senior LDA officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the demolition covered three structures linked to Rishabh’s father, Dinesh Shukla, and his uncles, Girish Shukla and Rajesh Shukla. The structures are spread across approximately 4,000 sq ft.

LDA officials said the authority initiated the action after completing the hearing process and giving the owners 15 days to vacate the premises and remove the unauthorised constructions themselves. However, the owners failed to comply with the notice, prompting the authority to undertake the demolition.

Additional secretary Gyanendra Verma, zonal officer Madhvesh Kumar and other LDA officials were present during the drive.

Thursday’s operation follows a series of enforcement measures by the authority against alleged unauthorised construction on the property.

On October 27, the LDA demolished an allegedly illegal boundary wall during a late-night operation. The authority subsequently examined the extent of encroachment before proceeding against the remaining structures.

On October 30, it completed a detailed electronic total station (ETS) survey of the property and surrounding areas to establish the extent of alleged unauthorised construction and encroachment. The survey helped identify the portions against which the authority initiated further proceedings.

Three members of a family were shot dead following a dispute between two neighbouring families over vehicle parking and construction of a platform around an old banyan tree in Lucknow’s Brahmani Tola locality under Saadatganj police station limits on October 26.

The victims were identified as Shivaji Tiwari, 62, his younger brother Shivendra Tiwari, 55, and Shivendra’s nephew Suyash Tiwari, 30. Suyash’s wedding was scheduled for December 5.

According to police, the confrontation escalated after the families exchanged abuses and blows. The prime accused, Rishabh Shukla, 29, allegedly opened fire on the three men with a country-made pistol, killing all three. He was arrested at the scene.

Eight people, including Rishabh and his family members, were named in the FIR. Police subsequently arrested all eight. The allegations against the accused are under investigation.