Saadatganj triple murder: Prime accused, two uncles booked under Arms Act

Saadatganj police on Friday booked triple murder prime accused Rishabh Shukla and his two uncles under the Arms Act after recovering five firearms and 45 cartridges during the investigation into the October 26 killings of three members of a family in Brahmani Tola, officials said. LDA completed the demolition of properties linked to the accused in Saadatganj. (HT)

The FIR, registered at 4:21 am on Friday, names Shukla’s uncles Rajesh Kumar Shukla alias Tunnu Babu and Girish Kumar Shukla as the other accused. All three are residents of house number 341/01 in Brahmani Tola.

According to the FIR lodged by sub-inspector Alok Kumar, the police seized a semi-automatic weapon, a single-barrel gun and three country-made firearms, including .32-bore and .315-bore pistols. The ammunition comprises 25 .12-bore cartridges and 20 cartridges of other calibres. The accused have been booked under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, 1959.

The recovery was made during the probe linked to the triple murder case registered at Saadatganj police station under sections 191(2), 191(3), 190 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A police team led by sub-inspector Rajat Katiyar conducted the seizure in the presence of witnesses.

The fresh FIR comes a day after the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), during a demolition drive at Rishabh Shukla’s residence, recovered an air gun, two country-made firearms, a pistol and ammunition. The items are to be handed over to the police for investigation and legal action.

Rishabh Shukla, 29, a state-level shooter, alleged shot Shivaji Tiwari, 62, his brother Shivendra Tiwari alias Shambhu, 57 and nephew Suyash Tiwari, 30, following a dispute over vehicle parking and construction of a platform around a banyan tree on an adjoining vacant plot on October 26.

According to police, the three victims were allegedly surrounded and assaulted with sticks and stones before being shot dead. A video purportedly showing the incident subsequently went viral on social media.

The police are investigating the source and ownership of the recovered firearms and whether they were used in the triple murder. Inspector Rajat Katiyar has been assigned the investigation into the fresh Arms Act case.

Three houses demolished

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Friday completed the demolition of all three houses linked to Rishabh Shukla, the main accused in the Saadatganj triple murder case, after a two-day operation, officials said.

According to senior LDA officials, during the operation which began on Thursday, three separate structures spread across approximately 4,000 square feet and belonging to Rishabh’s father, Dinesh Shukla, and his uncles, Girish Shukla and Rajesh Shukla were brought down.

The authority is now planning to recover the expenditure incurred on the demolition. Senior LDA officials said they would sell the recoverable construction material and debris to meet the operational costs. If the proceeds proved insufficient, the authority would decide whom to hold responsible for recovering the remaining amount, officials said.

The LDA initiated the demolition after completing the hearing process and giving the property owners 15 days to vacate the premises and remove the alleged unauthorised constructions themselves. However, the owners failed to comply with the notice, prompting the authority to carry out the demolition, officials said.