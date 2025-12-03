Sanatan Dharma dedicated to human welfare, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday described Sanatan Dharma as “the religion dedicated to the welfare and uplift of human life.” Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. (SOURCED)

He made the remark in Gorakhpur where he arrived on a two-day visit and paid tribute to the late Mahant Ramdas of the Madariya Siddhapeeth and Mahant Panchanan Puri of the Ram Math who passed away recently.

At Madariya Siddhapeeth in Gola tehsil, Adityanath offered floral homage to Mahant Ramdas, who passed away in the last week of November. He said Mahant Ramdas had devoted his entire life to the service of Sanatan and Vedic values.

Addressing the gathering, he noted that Mahant Ramdas had a close association with the Gorakh Peeth for nearly five decades. He recalled meeting the seer during an earlier visit to the Siddhapeeth.

“He consistently inspired people to remain dedicated to Sanatan values and to the nation,” Adityanath said.

He expressed confidence that the present Mahant of Madariya Siddhapeeth, Shri Shadas, would continue serving Sanatan Dharma by following the ideals of his Guru.

He performed traditional rituals and offered prayers at the Siddhapeeth.

Later, he visited Chachai Ram Math in the Uruwa region to pay homage to Mahant Panchanan Puri, who passed away on November 16.

He blessed the newly appointed young Mahant, Pranav Puri, presenting an angvastram and assuring full support in managing the Math’s affairs. The chief minister interacted with devotees and residents.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs Rajesh Tripathi (Chillupar) and Shriram Chauhan (Khajni), BJP district president Janardan Tiwari and a large number of local people were present during the visit.