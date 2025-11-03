Save Ganga, cows to complete Lord Ram’s work: Uma Bharti

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti on Monday said Lord Ram’s work will remain incomplete unless the Ganga and cows are saved and that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya was its beginning. She further said along with the government, the society must also step forward to accomplish the same. Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti talking to media in Prayagraj on November 3. (HT photo)

Talking to the media at Circuit House here regarding the “Ganga Cleaning and Aastha Sankalp Abhiyan”, proposed to be held on November 4, the former Madhya Pradesh CM said she had submitted a draft to the government for making a law regarding the Ganga and an approval to the same will strengthen the campaign.

Referring to several rivers around the world, including England’s Thames, she said it took four to five decades for those rivers to be cleaned. “The campaign for Ganga conservation has been going on since 1984, but the society plays a crucial role in it,” Bharti added.

She said she will take the first dip at Sangam at 11 am on Tuesday to express her gratitude to the Modi and Yogi governments for the success of Mahakumbh. The second dip will be for all the sadhus and sanyasis who had participated in the grand religious event, Bharti added.

The third dip will be for the people of Prayagraj who welcomed crores of devotees, the fourth for the devotees who had come to Mahakumbh and the fifth dip will be for the continuity and purity of Mother Ganga.