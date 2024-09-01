Scamsters using chikankari name to trick shoppers: Police

LUCKNOW: Some cyber thugs are using the famous Lucknow chikankari clothing to scam people. Hazratganj police in the state capital are investigating the complaint of a well-known Chikankari store, which claimed that scammers, pretending to be representatives of the brand, were tricking people with fake offers and “lucky winner” gifts. (For representation)

“After the matter came to fore on August 29, a case of fraud was registered on Saturday under Section 318 (4) of BNS and Section 66 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008,” said station house officer Vikram Singh.

The complainant, Vinod K Arjundas of Ada Designer Chikan Studio, told HT that fraudsters were using the store’s customer data. The fraudsters were calling customers telling them that they were chosen as lucky customers and a purchase worth certain amount would win them expensive gift such as a phone or car, he said.

“They ask our customers to go to our official website and put any chikankari item of their liking in the cart. However, they ask them to make payment through a separate link. When the customers click on that link, they lose money,” he said, adding that the fraud came to light when one of the scamsters tried to con one of the employees of the store.

“Our customers have reported to us that they received such calls, wherein a woman insists them to make purchases,” Arjundas said in his complaint.