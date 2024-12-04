SDRF constable, wife found dead under mysterious circumstances

A constable posted in a unit of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and his wife were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday morning in their rented accommodation in Bijnor police station limits. (Pic for representation)

“As soon as the information reached the police, a field unit with local police reached the spot and broke open the door which was locked from inside. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Keshav Kumar who too reached the spot.

He further added that the body of the constable was found hanging from the fan while his wife’s body was found lying on the bed.

Locals said that some injury marks were found on the neck of the woman. However, police have denied it. “Prima facie, we have not found any mark. The exact cause of the death would be ascertained only after the PM report. In case of ante-mortem injuries, necessary action will be taken,” said the DCP adding that no suicide note was found on the spot.

According to police officers who reached the spot, one Shahanshah Katihar had informed them that his 27-year-old colleague, who lives in a rented house outside the SDRF camp, had not been picking up the phone since Tuesday morning. When police reached the spot, they found the constable hanging.

Police say that the couple was originally from Agra. The deceased was a 2019 batch soldier posted as a constable in SDRF located in Menur Nagar Bhadarsa of Lucknow.

Bijnor police station in-charge inspector Arvind Kumar Rana said that the rope was tied around the constable’s wife’s neck too.