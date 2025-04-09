Security beefed up in Agra ahead of Karni Sena rally

Agra police have heightened security ahead of the proposed ‘Swabhiman Rally’ on April 12 by Karni Sena, activists of which had allegedly attacked the house of Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman in the city last month. Police officials inspecting the site for the proposed April 12 rally by Karni Sena in Agra. (HT photo)

A senior police official on Tuesday inspected Garhi Rami in Etmadpur area, the site on the outskirts of Agra city where the rally is proposed.

Atul Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Agra west, visited the site on Tuesday and issued necessary directions to the police force after the Karni Sena urged its activists to gather there on April 12.

“Security arrangements were reviewed for the smooth conduct of the event, and aspects related to security were assessed by the officials,” according to a statement released by the Agra police.

Earlier on March 27, two cases were registered at the Agra’s Hari Parvat police station for attempt to murder and other offences in connection with the attack on the residence of Ramjilal Suman on March 26.

The attack, Karni Sena members claimed, was in protest against the “controversial remarks” on medieval Rajput ruler Rana Sanga made by the SP MP in Rajya Sabha. The attackers could not enter the house but damaged chairs outside the ground floor apartment and cars parked nearby. Several police personnel, including the in-charge of the Hariparvat police station, were injured while trying to stop the activists, according to the police.