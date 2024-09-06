Septage management plants in 20 U.P. cities ‘underperforming’

Uttar Pradesh’s ambitious water security initiatives under the AMRUT mission are coming under scrutiny for their sustainability and effective use. An assessment has revealed that septage management plants in 20 cities, including Lucknow, are operating at only 0-5% of their capacity, officials noted in a communique issued to press. HT Image

The state is investing in infrastructure development, septage management facilities, and lake rejuvenation projects to secure urban water supplies across its 762 cities.

A recent workshop, ‘Towards Sustainable Sanitation and Lake Management in Uttar Pradesh’, organised by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and the Department of Urban Development (DoUD), highlighted these concerns on Thursday.

The event brought together senior officials, including those from Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Nagar Palika and Jal Nigam, to discuss the progress and challenges in water management.

CSE director general Sunita Narain said Uttar Pradesh has constructed 58 faecal sludge and septage management (FSSM) plants, with 40 already operational. Despite these advancements, Narain emphasised the need to ensure these facilities are both sustainable and optimally utilised. “The focus must shift towards reusing treated water and sludge to achieve the desired impact,” she said.

During the workshop, CSE unveiled three critical reports on the state’s water management efforts. These reports shed light on the challenges faced by the FSSM plants and other infrastructure projects.

Ajay Kumar Shukla, the state mission director of AMRUT, and Ritu Suhas, additional mission director of SBM, stressed the importance of addressing these issues. Shukla called for a broader approach beyond just beautifying water bodies, while Suhas urged the expansion of successful FSSM projects to other cities.

Narain concluded by emphasising the need for improved operational and financial sustainability of treatment plants, as well as better management of lakes and wastewater reuse. The workshop underscored the ongoing challenges and the need for continued efforts to secure Uttar Pradesh’s water future.