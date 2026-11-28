Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday took a swipe at the growing tendency to publicise acts of service, saying that even people pressing their parents’ feet now get photographed because everyone wants publicity.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. (HT file) more less

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Speaking at the inaugural session on the second day of the five-day “Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair” at Brijendra Swaroop Park in Kanpur, Hosabale said service had always been an integral part of Hindu tradition, with kings, saints and householders serving others as a natural expression of their faith, without seeking recognition.

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“Some people used to ask whether there was no tradition of service in Hinduism. That was a wrong narrative. But times have changed and even service now needs publicity. Everyone wants publicity. Sometimes, the intention is to use service as a cover for something else,” he said.

Hosabale said organising a fair to showcase service had become necessary, but equally important was building society’s confidence in its own traditions. “Service is the highest duty in all religions and sects of India. Spirituality is its foundation and religion its ultimate goal,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The RSS general secretary cited the example of a group of young people in Delhi who began collecting surplus food from hotels and distributing it among poor people outside AIIMS, railway stations and bus terminals. The initiative eventually prompted hotels to join in and provide packed meals themselves. “All we need is someone to take the first step,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RSS general secretary cited the example of a group of young people in Delhi who began collecting surplus food from hotels and distributing it among poor people outside AIIMS, railway stations and bus terminals. The initiative eventually prompted hotels to join in and provide packed meals themselves. “All we need is someone to take the first step,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Recounting an incident from Gujarat during a famine, he spoke of an initiative to collect ‘Sukhdi’, a sweet made from jaggery, and distribute it among affected families. An elderly poor woman arrived at a collection centre carrying a bag. When the volunteers told her they could not give her any ‘Sukhdi’, she clarified that she had not come to collect it but to donate some herself.

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Hosabale said the incident reflected the spirit of service and humanity which did not depend on one’s financial circumstances. He also spoke about emerging challenges facing humanity, particularly environmental degradation. He said advances in medical science alone would not be enough to address problems arising from pollution, water scarcity and loss of green cover.

“People will have to change their lifestyles. We must exploit nature less and use its resources responsibly,” he said. Expressing concern over the growing trade in narcotics and weapons across the world, Hosabale said India needed to become drug-free and illegal arms trade had to be curbed. He said the country’s responsibility extended beyond its own borders to protecting the wider world.

Referring to the Swachh Bharat campaign, Hosabale said children had understood the importance of cleanliness and were incorporating it into their lives.

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He also urged people to identify unsung freedom fighters who had contributed to the country’s struggle for independence between 1857 and 1947 and bring their families into the public eye. Society, he said, owed them gratitude. He called for support to individuals and organisations working in education, healthcare and environmental protection.