Several workers feared trapped as stone mine gives way in Sonbhadra

Around a dozen workers were feared trapped under the debris after a stone mine collapsed in the Billi Markundi mining area under the Obra police station limits in Sonbhadra on Saturday. Rescue work underway at the mine where around a dozen workers are feared trapped. (Sourced)

District magistrate Badrinath Singh, who reached the spot, said rescue teams from two private companies and the Obra Thermal Power Project were carrying out operations, while teams of the NDRF and SDRF were on their way from Mirzapur. Additional machinery and lighting equipment were being brought in to aid the rescue effort, he added.

When asked how many workers were trapped, the DM said the information was still being verified. He added that a probe would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

According to UP minister Sanjeev Gond, around 12 people were said to be working at the mining site. He said that a probe would be conducted and stern action would be taken against those whose laxity led to the incident.

A worker, Chhotu Yadav, son of Shobhnath and a resident of Karmasar, said his brothers Santosh Yadav and Indrajit Yadav were trapped under the debris.

Another worker said that nine compressors were operating at the mine, with at least one person deployed at each.

Sub-divisional magistrate, Obra, Vivek Kumar Singh, circle officer Harsh Pandey, Obra police station in-charge Vijay Chaurasia and Chopan police station in-charge Kumud Shekhar Singh were present at the site.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that at least one worker had died in the incident.

Relief and rescue operations are underway, while efforts are ongoing to clear the debris and locate the trapped workers. The exact number of those missing is still being ascertained.