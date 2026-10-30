Shah to outline Mission-2027 strategy at BJP UP working panel meet today

Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh working committee meeting at Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya Law University in Lucknow on Friday, while chief minister Yogi Adityanath will preside over the closing session.

According to BJP insiders, the MLC poll results will come up for discussion in a closed-door meeting between Amit Shah and senior state office-bearers of the party. (File)

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The day-long brainstorming is being seen as a launchpad for the party’s “Mission 2027” preparations. Several political resolutions outlining the government’s achievements, the organisational roadmap and public issues will be discussed and passed.

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The meeting, originally scheduled for two days, has been curtailed to a single day.

It will be attended by working committee members, assembly-level office-bearers, both deputy chief ministers, representatives of various cells, organisational leaders, and district and regional presidents.

On Thursday, state office-bearers met at the BJP headquarters here to finalise the agenda and preparations. The meeting was chaired by UP BJP president and Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary and attended by general secretary (organisation) Dharmpal Singh and co-incharges Medha Kulkarni, Anant Ojha and Pradeep Verma.

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{{^usCountry}} “The political resolution will present the BJP’s organisational works, Centre and state government’s welfare schemes, historic decisions, sewa, sushasan and garib kalyan works, and declare the upcoming agenda,” said Chaudhary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The political resolution will present the BJP’s organisational works, Centre and state government’s welfare schemes, historic decisions, sewa, sushasan and garib kalyan works, and declare the upcoming agenda,” said Chaudhary. {{/usCountry}}

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Dharmpal Singh said it is an important platform to review organisational works and push future action plans effectively with micro-management and team work.

The meeting comes a day after the results of the MLC elections for Graduate and Teacher constituencies, in which the Samajwadi Party improved its tally.

The BJP retained its previous tally of six seats, while the SP increased its count from three to five, giving a jolt to the ruling party.

According to BJP insiders, the MLC poll results will come up for discussion in a closed-door meeting between Shah and senior state office-bearers of the party.

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“Today, MLC poll results are a talking point among masses across the state. They are definitely a setback for the party when 2027 Assembly polls are just a few months away,” a senior BJP leader said.

Besides Shah and Adityanath, the meeting will be attended by national office-bearers, state in-charge Vinod Tawde, co-incharges, state office-bearers, executive members, special and permanent invitees, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, 2024 Lok Sabha election candidates, MLAs, MLCs, 2022 Assembly election candidates, regional presidents, mayors, zila panchayat chairpersons, nagar palika presidents, morcha presidents, district in-charges and presidents, media convenors, spokespersons, social media team members, Assembly in-charges and vistaraks.