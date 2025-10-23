Shahjahanpur: Biker on way to celebrate Bhai Dooj killed by ‘Manjha’

A 25-year-old man, identified as Ravi Sharma, died after his throat was allegedly slit by a banned nylon kite string, commonly known as ‘Manjha’, in Shahjahanpur district on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place near Handa Bridge under the Roza police station area when he was travelling with his wife, Moni, to his in-laws’ place in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Shankarapur to celebrate Bhai Dooj.

According to Shahjahanpur’s Sadar circle officer (CO) Priyank Jain, the accident occurred around 1.30 pm when the string got entangled around Ravi’s neck while he was riding his motorcycle. “Despite wearing a helmet, his throat was severely cut. He fell on the road along with his wife, who also suffered minor injuries,” the officer said.

Locals rushed to the spot and informed the police. Ravi was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Ravi’s family demanded strict action against those allegedly involved in selling banned Chinese Manjha. They also sought financial assistance from the authorities. His brother, Avnish Sharma, alleged that the administration failed to curb the sale of the dangerous kite string despite the existing ban. “My brother lost his life due to the illegal sale of Chinese Manjha. The administration and government should be held accountable and provide compensation,” he said.

Moni, who was in shock, said her husband was bleeding heavily, and she was unable to save him.

Rosa police station SHO Rajiv Kumar said a complaint has been lodged, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Ban on Manjha

The National Green Tribunal, on July 11, 2017, imposed a complete ban on nylon and synthetic kite strings after several reports of fatal injuries to humans and animals. The tribunal directed state governments to prohibit the manufacturing, sale, storage, and purchase of such strings, including cotton Manjha coated with glass, metal powder, or other non-biodegradable materials.