‘She was pushed’: Sister alleges marriage dispute led to woman’s death at Lucknow hotel

More than 24 hours after a 24-year-old married woman fell to her death from the 10th-floor room of a hotel at Omaxe New Hazratganj in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area, police are yet to trace her male companion, who allegedly fled on a motorcycle after the incident. Police registered a murder FIR based on a complaint by the woman’s sister, who alleged that a dispute over marriage led the man to push her to her death.

For representation only (Sourced)

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Police said on Tuesday that two teams have been formed to trace the accused.

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The woman, identified as Samreen, a resident of Chowk, checked into room number 1037 at Omaxe New Hazratganj with a man identified as Avneesh Jaiswal alias Dev, a resident of Sultanpur, on Monday morning, DCP South Md Mushtaq said.

“Two teams have been constituted to trace the person who left the hotel after the incident. We are trying to identify Avneesh and the person who accompanied him. CCTV footage is being examined to establish the sequence of events,” ADCP South Vasanth Rallapalli said.

According to the preliminary police inquiry, Samreen checked into the hotel around 11.46 am. She fell from the hotel premises around 6 pm, and the hotel’s security in-charge informed the police at approximately 6.34 pm.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the man took a lift to the ground floor after the incident, went to the basement and left on a motorcycle. Investigators are trying to establish his movements and identify the person who allegedly accompanied him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the man took a lift to the ground floor after the incident, went to the basement and left on a motorcycle. Investigators are trying to establish his movements and identify the person who allegedly accompanied him. {{/usCountry}}

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Police registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by Samreen’s sister, Sheeba Khan. “Her sister, Sheeba Khan, alleged that a dispute over marriage led him to push Samreen to her death,” the police statement read on Tuesday.