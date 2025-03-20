She’s lost the right to live...should be hanged: Parents of woman accused of killing merchant navy officer

MEERUT Parents of Muskan Rastogi, 27, accused of brutally murdering her husband, merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, 29, have demanded the harshest punishment for her, stating she be hanged till death. They also expressed unwavering support for Saurabh’s family in their fight for justice. Muskan Rastogi, 27, who along with her rumoured lover, allegedly killed her husband. (Sourced)

The woman’s parents, Pramod Kumar Rastogi and Kavita Rastogi, did not even attempt to defend their daughter. Instead, they strongly condemned her actions, acknowledging the love and sacrifices Saurabh Rajput made for her. “She must get the harshest punishment. Saurabh loved her blindly, and she betrayed him in the worst way possible,” said her mother, Kavita Rastogi.

“She has lost the right to live. She should be hanged,” said the grief-stricken parents,

Recalling the moment of Muskan’s confession, Kavita said, “She returned from the hills and came to meet us. She admitted to killing Saurabh. Without any hesitation, we took her to the police station. She told us, ‘Mummy, we killed Saurabh.”

The couple also lamented that Muskan had distanced Saurabh from his family, yet he continued to support her. “He left everything for her — his parents, property worth crores — but she repaid him with murder. He was our son too,” said an emotional Kavita.

Investigations have revealed that Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla were involved in drug abuse. According to her parents, the motive behind the murder was Saurabh’s potential interference in their drug-fueled relationship. “Muskan told us that Sahil feared Saurabh would stop their drug sessions,” said her father, Pramod Kumar Rastogi.

Kavita also recalled how Saurabh always supported Muskan, even when he was away for work. “Before he left for London, we suggested Muskan stay with us, but she refused, because she did not want restrictions. Saurabh agreed to her decision. We later noticed that she had lost nearly 10 kg, thinking she was distressed due to his absence. We had no idea that Sahil had dragged her into drug abuse,” she said.

The couple’s six-year-old granddaughter is now under her grandparents’ care as legal proceedings against Muskan and Sahil continue.