Singing ‘Vande Mataram’ to be made mandatory in UP educational institutions: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that singing our national song ‘Vande Mataram’ will be made compulsory in all schools and educational institutions of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo)

Addressing an ‘Ekta Yatra’ (unity march) event in Gorakhpur, the chief minister said this move would evoke feelings of reverence and pride among citizens towards ‘Bharat Mata’.

Adityanath said that no religion stands above the nation and announced that singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ will now be mandatory in all schools across the state.

CM Yogi asserted that the national song is a symbol of India’s unity and pride. He emphasised that students must begin their day with Vande Mataram to instill patriotism and respect for the nation’s heritage.

“Every Indian should feel proud to sing Vande Mataram. It reflects our spirit of nationalism and connects us with the soul of Mother India,” the chief minister said during his address.

CM Yogi addressed the gathering at Nagar Nigam’s Lakshmi Bai Park and flagged off the march, being held nationwide by the BJP to mark the 150 birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The streets echoed with ‘Vande Mataram’, from the Municipal Corporation’s main gate to Patel Chowk. The city was decked in vibrant hues of orange and saffron, with tight security arrangements and an atmosphere charged with national pride.

He directed education authorities to ensure that all educational institutions in both government and private to include the song as part of their daily morning prayers or assemblies and urged: “This is not just a song; it’s a feeling of devotion to the nation. We must honor it with full respect in every school and college of Uttar Pradesh.”