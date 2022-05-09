Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Soon, drive to regulate movement of e-rickshaws in Lucknow
lucknow news

Soon, drive to regulate movement of e-rickshaws in Lucknow

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation, along with the district administration, traffic police and transport department would notify the routes across the city where e-rickshaws would be able to operate.
The decision was taken after complaints from residents about e- rickshaws converting roads into stands, stopping in the middle of the road to collecting passengers. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 09, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow To prevent haphazardly parked e-rickshaws from blocking roads and causing traffic snarls, the district administration, department of transport, traffic police and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will regulate their movement, deciding their routes and parking stands.

During the recent anti- encroachment drive in Charbagh, a number of e-rickshaws were found parked on both sides of the road, blocking a major part.

The decision was taken after complaints from residents about e- rickshaws converting roads into stands, stopping in the middle of the road to collecting passengers.

An LMC official said, “Streamlining and regulating the movements of e-rickshaws across the state capital is necessary to decongest busy roads at the earliest.”

The municipal corporation, along with the district administration, traffic police and transport department would notify the routes across the city where e-rickshaws would be able to operate.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “ Regulating movement of e-rickshaws is the need of the hour. There have been several complaints that most e-rickshaw drivers don’t switch on the front light at night to save battery, they put the vehicles in the lanes of fast-moving vehicles which hinders the pace of traffic. Another complaint about them is that they stop e -rickshaws at any place to get a passenger and park their vehicles even in the middle of the road even at busy crossings.”

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, RTO Rampher Dwivedi said, “Movement of e-rickshaws is restricted on several routes but they still ply there. Soon, a drive against such e-rickshaws would be launched for streamlining their movement.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP