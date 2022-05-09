Soon, drive to regulate movement of e-rickshaws in Lucknow

Lucknow To prevent haphazardly parked e-rickshaws from blocking roads and causing traffic snarls, the district administration, department of transport, traffic police and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will regulate their movement, deciding their routes and parking stands.

During the recent anti- encroachment drive in Charbagh, a number of e-rickshaws were found parked on both sides of the road, blocking a major part.

The decision was taken after complaints from residents about e- rickshaws converting roads into stands, stopping in the middle of the road to collecting passengers.

An LMC official said, “Streamlining and regulating the movements of e-rickshaws across the state capital is necessary to decongest busy roads at the earliest.”

The municipal corporation, along with the district administration, traffic police and transport department would notify the routes across the city where e-rickshaws would be able to operate.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “ Regulating movement of e-rickshaws is the need of the hour. There have been several complaints that most e-rickshaw drivers don’t switch on the front light at night to save battery, they put the vehicles in the lanes of fast-moving vehicles which hinders the pace of traffic. Another complaint about them is that they stop e -rickshaws at any place to get a passenger and park their vehicles even in the middle of the road even at busy crossings.”

Meanwhile, RTO Rampher Dwivedi said, “Movement of e-rickshaws is restricted on several routes but they still ply there. Soon, a drive against such e-rickshaws would be launched for streamlining their movement.”