Soon, find 1,500 landmarks of Lucknow, Prayagraj on metaverse

Soon, 360-degree panoramic data of 1,500 landmarks of Lucknow and Prayagraj will be compiled and stored on a 3D metaverse platform, officials said. A survey will also be done to facilitate the project connecting various mythological, historical, and cultural sites, including Lucknow’s Chikankari hubs, Prayagraj’s ghats for Mahakumbh, temples, and spiritual centers. (PTI)

The data along with geo-referenced maps will be integrated into the metaverse system with 3D-enabled web and mobile apps being developed to provide a seamless virtual tour experience.

In addition, a QR code-based audio tour portal will be created allowing visitors to explore 100 major locations through audio-guided tours.

The state tourism department is executing both these projects.

Metaverse is a digital ecosystem built on various kinds of virtual 3D technology, real-time collaboration software and blockchain-based decentralized finance tools.

The department will appoint an agency which will conduct surveys to collect data from around 1,500 sites gathering 360-degree panoramic visuals to build a comprehensive database.

This will enable the creation of a 3D metaverse tour experience, accessible via web and mobile apps.

Additionally, the department will develop a QR code-enabled audio tour portal, offering audio-guided tours at 100 major locations across the state.

As part of this initiative, 19 sites in Prayagraj, including Public Library, Allahabad Museum, Chandrashekhar Azad Park, and Hanuman Temple, will be included.

Similarly, audio tours of eight sites will be available in Ayodhya, including Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi, eight sites in Varanasi, including Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and six sites in Shravasti.

Other significant locations include the Mahaparinirvan Temple in Kushinagar, Bada Imambara in Lucknow, the Taj Mahal in Agra, Shri Radharani Temple in Barsana and Prem Mandir in Vrindavan.

Other locations are Mata Vindhyavasini Temple, Ramghat in Chitrakoot, Chakratirtha in Naimisharanya, Devipatan Temple in Balrampur, Barua Sagar Fort in Jhansi, Garh Mukteshwar in Hapur, and Shakambhari Devi Temple in Saharanpur.