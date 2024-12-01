SP delegation stopped from going to Sambhal

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning when a party delegation led by Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Mata Prasad Pandey was stopped from going to Sambhal, where violence on November 24 had claimed four lives during protests against a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Mata Prasad Pandey and SP leader Ravidas Mehrotra protesting in Lucknow on Saturday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT photo)

Police force was deployed outside the house of Pandey in Lucknow on Saturday morning to stop him from going to Sambhal.

The SP chief wrote on X, “Imposing a ban is a failure of the BJP government’s governance, administration and government management. If the government had imposed such a ban earlier on those who dreamed of causing riots and made people raise slogans, the atmosphere of harmony and peace in Sambhal would not have been spoiled.”

“Just like the BJP changes the entire cabinet at once, the entire administrative board in Sambhal, from top to bottom, should be suspended and dismissed by taking real action against them, accusing them of negligence in conspiracy, and a case should also be filed against them for taking someone’s life. The BJP has lost,” the SP chief posted.

Meanwhile, Mata Prasad Pandey said the government was trying to cover up its mistakes.

The SP had announced a 15-member delegation led by Pandey will visit Sambhal on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, drama was witnessed as Pandey sat in a car in the Vrindavan area of Lucknow to leave for Sambhal but was stopped by the police personnel deployed outside his house. The Samajwadi Party also claimed that its state president Shyam Lal Pal, MP Ruchi Veera and MLA Pinki Yadav were also stopped from going to Sambhal.

Speaking to media persons at his residence, Pandey said, “Today is the seventh day since the Sambhal violence. The district administration has stopped the SP delegation from going to Sambhal. No written notice has come from the DM. Only a message has come. Everyone is going there, what danger can there be if we go there? The government is trying to cover up its mistakes. That is why we are being stopped.”

SP MLA, 2 dist presidents arrested, MP detained, freed later

MEERUT Police arrested Samajwadi Party MLA Kamal Akhtar, the party’s district presidents Jaiveer Yadav (Moradabad), Asgar Ali Ansari (Sambhal) and detained the party’s Moradabad MP Ruchi Veera and Asmoli MLA Pinki Yadav on Saturday while they were attempting to reach Sambhal despite prohibitory orders. The arrested leaders were released in the afternoon after signing bonds.

Moradabad superintendent of police (City) Ranvijay Singh said MLA Kamal Akhtar, party’s district presidents Jaiveer Yadav (Moradabad) and Asgar Ali Ansari (Sambhal) were arrested in Moradabad while they were trying to go to Sambhal along with their supporters. They were informed about prohibitory orders in Sambhal but adamant on going there, hence there was no option but to arrest them, Singh said. He added that they (arrested leaders) were released after signing bonds in the afternoon.

Additionally, SP Member of Parliament (MP) Ruchi Veera and Asmoli MLA Pinki Yadav were also detained. Veera was placed under house arrest. Police reached her civil lines residence in Moradabad in the morning to prevent her from going to Sambhal.

The SP leaders criticised the police for what they described as selective enforcement of law and order, accusing them of failing to prevent the deaths. “Had the police acted with such urgency in Sambhal, lives could have been saved,” Veera alleged.

Describing the actions of the administration as “a murder of democracy,” SP leaders decried their detention and asserted their right to meet the bereaved families.

SP MP Harendra Malik (Muzaffarnagar), along with party MPs Ziaur Rahman Barq (Sambhal) and Iqra Hasan( Kairana), were also stopped on their way to Sambhal. Malik and Barq were stopped at UP gate in Ghaziabad and Iqra in Hapur.

Ruchi Veera later announced that the program to visit Sambhal had been postponed on the direction of the party high command due to the restrictions and house arrest of leaders.

She stated that a new date for the visit would be announced soon.

Veera also said that the SP has announced it will provide ex gratia assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased and demanded that the government grant compensation of ₹1 crore to each of the victims’ families. HTC