SP is a party with red caps but black deeds: Yogi

KANPUR: In a pointed attack on Thursday, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath criticised the Samajwadi Party, alleging a history marked by corruption and misconduct. He remarked, “The Samajwadi Party’s cap may be red, but its deeds are black,” highlighting what he described as a pattern of dubious activities associated with the party. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the gathering during the inauguration and foundation stone laying program of various development projects and other programmes, in Kanpur on Thursday. (PTI)

Sounding the poll bugle for the Sisamau assembly constituency at Government Inter College ground, Yogi Adityanath said, “These people are merely repeating history. Hooliganism, anarchy, and threats to the safety of women and traders have characterised their tenure,” adding, “Their public persona is a mere facade, concealing their true nature. It is due to their actions that the residents of Sisamau are now facing by-elections.”

The Samajwadi Party has held this seat for the last six elections. However, this year, the party’s MLA, Irfan Solanki, was convicted in a criminal case, necessitating a by-election.

He said that the SP MLA from Sisamau was allegedly inciting riots in Kanpur on the day former President Ramnath Kovind was visiting the city.

“He is now facing the repercussions of his actions. The public granted him a five-year mandate, yet they are now forced into by-elections. The SP consistently seizes every opportunity to sow discord and chaos,” the CM said.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth ₹750 crore. He also distributed appointment letters to over a thousand youths, loans totaling ₹191 crore to 5,027 beneficiaries, and tablets and smartphones to 8,087 youths.

He attacked SP president Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of “shamelessly supporting the person who raped a ‘Nishad daughter’ in Ayodhya.” He also highlighted an incident in Lucknow where SP goons allegedly attempted to push a woman off her bike while she was riding with her father through rain-filled streets.

The third example of the SP’s misdeeds was evident in Kannauj, he said. “The Nawab brand is their real identity. They exploit daughters using their ill-gotten wealth. This accused is also linked with the SP.” “Samajwadi Party ki topi laal, lekin kaarname kaale hain” (The Samajwadi Party’s cap is red, but their deeds are evil),” he added.

He also announced plans to revive the closed Lal Imli mills, calling it a symbol of Congress corruption. “A mill that should have provided jobs and employment for the youth stands today as a monument to Congress’ corruption,” he said.

The double-engine government, he said, has established a model of security, good governance, and development. He urged people to look forward to a bright future with renewed aspirations.

“Over the past seven and a half years, the state has made significant progress. Today, Uttar Pradesh sets the standard for development, good governance, and law and order,” he said.

He claimed that six and a half lakh youths had secured jobs in the last seven years of his governance on merit. He further stated that his government had zero tolerance for elements jeopardizing the future of youth.

The chief minister mentioned that the UP Global Investors’ Summit had attracted investment proposals worth ₹40 lakh crore due to the robust law and order situation. He said two lakh jobs would be provided in the next two years.

“The recruitment process for over 60,200 police positions is underway, with written exams being conducted over five days under tight security. Those who attempt to disrupt this process will face life imprisonment, a fine of one crore rupees, and confiscation of property,” he added.

He further stated that within two years, one lakh youths would be recruited into the UP Police, with 20% of these positions reserved for women, while over one crore youths would be provided jobs through various investment proposals, and 50 lakh youths would be linked to self-employment schemes.