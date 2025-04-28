Menu Explore
SP MP’s convoy attacked in Aligarh, cop suspended

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Apr 28, 2025 06:16 AM IST

Superintendent of police (SP), Aligarh city, Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said a case was being registered against unidentified accused at Ghabhana police station.

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman’s convoy was allegedly targeted by Karni Sena people in Aligarh on Sunday afternoon, allegedly throwing tyres on cars in the fleet when they crossed Ghabhana area of the district. The incident took place when the MP was on way to Bulandshahr.

The attack comes a month after Suman made remarks cited as an insult to Rana Sanga, a medieval period Rajput ruler. (Sourced)
The attack comes a month after Suman made remarks cited as an insult to Rana Sanga, a medieval period Rajput ruler.

The attack comes a month after Suman made remarks cited as an insult to Rana Sanga, a medieval period Rajput ruler.

Superintendent of police (SP), Aligarh city, Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said a case was being registered against unidentified accused at Ghabhana police station.

“The police outpost incharge at Ghabhana town police chowki Alok Sharma has been suspended for dereliction of duty,” Pathak said.

“No one was injured,” he added.

Following the incident, the MP said there was “jungle raj” in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the attack.

