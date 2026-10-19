SP to release UP poll manifesto on Constitution Day: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday announced that his party would release its manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on November 26, coinciding with Constitution Day.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT File)

In a post on X, Yadav shared the phrases “Sattais ka Sankalp” and “PDA ka Pranpatra” (Resolve for 2027: PDA’s pledge). The “Jan-Man Manifesto”, aimed at capturing the aspirations of youth, backward classes, Dalits and minorities, would be released on what he described as the “democratic and sacred occasion.”

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The announcement came even as seat-sharing discussions with the Congress, its ally in the INDIA bloc, remain unresolved.

SP national spokesperson Abbas Haider said the choice of Constitution Day reflected the party’s belief that electoral politics must begin with the aspirations of the people and the principles enshrined in the Constitution. “Our manifesto will seek to translate these constitutional ideals into concrete commitments for the people of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Haider said the lack of a finalised seat-sharing arrangement should not be seen as a lack of preparedness. “Alliance negotiations and the preparation of a people-centric policy agenda are two separate processes. The SP is working to articulate its vision for Uttar Pradesh, while discussions among alliance partners will continue through the appropriate political channels,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} A distinctive feature of the party’s approach is the preparation of separate district-level manifestos for all 75 districts. These will focus on local priorities such as employment, infrastructure, healthcare, education and agriculture, as well as region-specific concerns, including floods and migration in Purvanchal and sugarcane payments and irrigation in western Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A distinctive feature of the party’s approach is the preparation of separate district-level manifestos for all 75 districts. These will focus on local priorities such as employment, infrastructure, healthcare, education and agriculture, as well as region-specific concerns, including floods and migration in Purvanchal and sugarcane payments and irrigation in western Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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“Uttar Pradesh is a vast and diverse state, and the concerns of farmers in western UP may differ from those of agricultural workers in eastern UP, entrepreneurs in industrial centres, young people seeking employment, or communities struggling with inadequate healthcare, education and infrastructure. A district-specific approach can bring politics closer to people by identifying local priorities and setting out clear, measurable commitments,” Haider said.

Several commitments already announced by Akhilesh Yadav are expected to feature in the manifesto. These include an annual pension of ₹40,000 for women, financial assistance of ₹2 lakh for self-employment, 300 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, free treatment for the poor without requiring a card, and free metro travel for girls and students in Lucknow.

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