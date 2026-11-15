Special campaign on November 21-22, 28-29 to enrol voters across Uttar Pradesh

Revision of the voter list will be carried out at 1,73,730 polling booths in the state under the Special Summary Revision-2027, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa. (FILE PHOTO)

Special campaigns will be organised on November 21,22, 28 and 29 for voter enrolment, he added.

The CEO was reviewing preparations for the SSR with all district election officers, electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers through video conferencing.

During the SSR all eligible citizens who attain the age of 18 on the qualifying date of January 1, 2027, can apply for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls. Advance applications can be received from prospective young voters who attain the age of 18 on April 1, July 1, and October 1, 2027, so they can have the opportunity to become voters on the prescribed eligibility date, he said.

The CEO directed that representatives of recognised national and state political parties at the district and assembly levels should be given copies of the draft voter list to be published on November 17 and the supplementary lists following the Special Intensive Revision.

The published draft voter list should be uploaded to the DEOs’ official website, he said.

Booth-level officers will be present at all polling stations from 10am to 4pm on the special campaign days. Help desks should be established at all polling stations for the convenience of citizens, he said.

All districts to have EVM

demonstration centres

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will establish EVM Demonstration Centers (EDCs) in all districts of Uttar Pradesh to educate voters about EVMs and VVPATs.

These centres will operate from November 20 until the notification for the 2027 assembly elections. All EDCs will operate daily from 10am to 5pm.

Rinwa directed all district election officers to conduct demonstrations, training, and voter awareness programmes regarding EVMs and VVPATs.

EDCs will be established at the district election officer’s (DEO) office in each district and at the returning officer headquarters/tehsil headquarters in each assembly constituency.

As per ECI directives, a maximum of 10% of EVMs and VVPATs will be used for training and awareness programmes.

Tabletop exercise by BLOs

Booth level officers will conduct a tabletop exercise from November 17 to 20 to ensure that the state’s electoral rolls are error-free, accurate, and up-to-date, Rinwa said.

During this exercise, each BLO will conduct a thorough and detailed examination of electoral rolls for their assigned polling station. If errors are found, the correction process will be initiated by having the voter fill out Form 8.

Forms received during the claims and objections period of SSR from November 17 to December 16 will be digitized daily and their timely disposal will be ensured so that the names of eligible voters can be included in the electoral rolls, he said.