Students gatecrashed wedding for free food, left 3,000 guests starving, says bride’s father

Police have registered an FIR in connection with the clash that broke out after a group of students gatecrashed a wedding in Lucknow late on Monday night. (For representation)

According to police, the group of students allegedly went to the wedding that was being held at Ramadhin Marriage Lawn located in Hasanganj for food. Angered when questioned, the students allegedly took to stone pelting and hurling crude bombs at the guests, which injured some of them.

Multiple videos of the said incident have emerged since. They purportedly showed the group of students hurling explosives and damaging the venue’s property.

The wedding, meanwhile, took place under police protection.

Relatives of the bride and groom said the students misbehaved even with women and hurt 20 guests, and that no one could eat even when food arrangements were made for 3,000 people.

“An FIR under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered at the Hasanganj police station after complaints were received from both the parties,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-central) Manisha Singh, adding the injured had been hospitalised.

The Lucknow police, in a note to press, said the residents of a Lucknow University hostel had gone to the wedding for free food. During this time, there was an altercation between them and the wedding guests. They went back, but returned in stronger numbers and thrashed the guests. Upon receiving information of the incident, police personnel went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Rinku Sonkar, the bride’s father, said, “We had decorated the mandap for my daughter’s wedding with great enthusiasm. But the students ruined everything under the influence of alcohol, and misbehaved with women. Twenty people were injured. Five of them were seriously injured. Food arrangements for 3,000 people were made, but no one could eat. Our guests left without dining,” he said and claimed that around 150 students came to the wedding uninvited.

Manoj Sonkar, the father of the groom, said some uninvited youngsters joined the baraat or the weddining procession near IT intersection. “They started misbehaving with the women. When they were stopped, they started fighting. The entire wedding programme was spoiled.”

On the other hand, the students protested the detention and alleged that police were taking biased action. They alleged that it was the bride’s and groom’s relatives, and the ‘baraatis’ who beat them up, which was why the issue escalated.