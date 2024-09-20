Sultanpur robbery case: UP STF arrests another suspect in encounter

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) claimed to arrest another suspect involved in the daylight robbery of approximately ₹1.5 crore worth of valuables from a jeweller’s shop in crowded jewellers’ market in Sultanpur on August 28, after a fierce encounter early Friday morning. Police officials said that the suspect suffered bullet wounds in both his legs during exchange of fire with police, while another accomplice managed to flee, taking advantage of the darkness. The gang included nine members from Amethi, two from Jaunpur and one each from Pratapgarh, Azamgarh and Rae Bareli. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In the case, a total of eight suspects have been arrested. The alleged mastermind, Vinay Singh, surrendered in a Raebareli court, while one suspect, Mangesh Yadav, was killed in an encounter. Five other suspects remain at large. The row erupted when Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav accused Yogi Adityanath government for selectively targeting criminals based on caste following Mangesh Yadav’s encounter on September 5. Reacting to it, the Uttar Pradesh Police dismissed the claims, asserting that their actions were “completely impartial and based on evidence”.

Sharing a press note with media, UP Police additional director general (ADG), law and order, Amitabh Yash said that the suspect was identified as Ajay Yadav alias DM Yadav, a resident of Jaunpur. He said the suspect has as many as five criminal cases registered against him and reward of ₹1 lakh was announced for his arrest after his involvement surfaced in the Sultanpur robbery.

He further said the STF arrested the suspect following an encounter near Shobhawati Inter College under Jaisinghpur police station limits of Sultanpur between 4.30 and 5.00 am. The suspect opened fire when police attempted to intercept him, and was subsequently arrested after being shot in both his legs in retaliation. The police recovered two country-made firearms, four kilograms of silver jewellery and ₹3700 in cash from his possession.

Another police official privy of the investigation informed that up to 15 people were involved in the robbery, with its king pin identified as Amethi resident Vinay Singh, who has at least 34 criminal cases against him. He surrendered in a Raebareli court on August 30, just two days after the robbery, by cancelling his bail in another case to avoid arrest. Seven other suspects were later arrested, while one, Mangesh Yadav, was gunned down in the encounter.

He said that Vinay Singh and Mangesh Yadav, along with 13 other members, including one unidentified person, had planned and executed the Sultanpur robbery. The gang included nine members from Amethi, two from Jaunpur and one each from Pratapgarh, Azamgarh and Rae Bareli.