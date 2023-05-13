Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Meet Lucknow's new mayor: BJP veteran, was Atal Bihari Vajpayee's loyalist

Meet Lucknow's new mayor: BJP veteran, was Atal Bihari Vajpayee's loyalist

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
May 13, 2023 06:33 PM IST

Sushma Kharkwal of the Bharatiya Janta Party has become the new mayor of Lucknow. All you need to know about her.

In a major win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sushma Kharkwal has been elected as the new Mayor of Lucknow. She defeated her closest rival, Vandana Mishra from the Samajwadi Party (SP), by a margin of 52,699 votes. The BJP also won most of the councillor seats, with many of its candidates securing a lead early on.

Sushma Kharwal offering prayers after getting elected as mayor of Lucknow.
Sushma Kharwal offering prayers after getting elected as mayor of Lucknow.

Follow all updates of UP municipal election results 2023

Kharkwal, who has been associated with the BJP for 35 years, credited her win to her struggle and hard work. She has served in various positions within the party, and her scooter was a regular sight at former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's rallies.

Kharkwal's husband retired from the army as a 'Havildar' and went on to work as an assistant marshal in the Legislative Assembly until last year.

Despite facing adverse circumstances and having to raise her two children alone, Kharkwal did not leave politics. She revealed that the former PM was a close friend and mentor, and his affection for her was evident at rallies and meetings.

Kharkwal's elder son is a senior executive at Philips, while her younger son is an engineer.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation election 2023 results

Sushma Kharkwal- BJP- 1,16,205

Vandana Mishra- SP- 63,506

Shaheen Banu -BSP- 15,963

Anju Bhatt- AAP- 5,835

Sangeeta Jaiswal -INC -24,665

NOTA 1,523

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elections lucknow
elections lucknow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out