Taj closed for public on Wednesday till US V-P’s visit is over

AGRA The Taj Mahal will remain closed for the general public on Wednesday from sunrise till United States vice-president JD Vance’s proposed visit to the monument is over, said officials of the Archeological Survey of India . Vice-president JD Vance, along with his wife Usha Vance and children, are in India from April 21 to 24. (File Photo)

Vice-president JD Vance, along with his wife Usha Vance and children, are in India from April 21 to 24. On Tuesday, April 22, he will visit Jaipur, and on Wednesday, April 23, he will travel to Agra. Vance will leave India on Thursday, April 24, at 6:40am.

Sources at the Taj Mahal informed that a team of US officials had already visited the monument and assessed various aspects related to the visit, focussing mainly on the security of guests.

Besides their scheduled tour to the iconic Taj Mahal, the family may explore Shilpgram, an open-air emporium showcasing variety of Indian handicrafts.

“On the request of various agencies involved, orders have been issued for closure of Taj Mahal on Wednesday from sunrise till the visit of US vice-president gets over. No ticket counters will be opened till the VVIP guests leave the monument,” said RK Patel, superintending archeologist for ASI, Agra circle.

“The information has been circulated on the official website so as to minimise inconvenience of public and tourists planning their visit to Taj,” he added.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to welcome the US vice-president on his arrival at the Agra airport on Wednesday morning.

Commissioner, Agra division, Shailendra Kumar Singh held a meeting to review preparations for Vance’s proposed visit. District magistrate Aravind Mallappa Bangari also attended the meeting. Maintenance of roads, beautification of the route to be taken by guests and the welcome to be accorded were discussed.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders were issued in Agra till May 31, which will prohibit any assembly of five or more than five individuals at public places without prior permission. Additional police commissioner Sanjeev Tyagi said the prohibitory orders were issued for various reasons, including the sensitivity related to the visit of US vice-president to Agra. The prohibitory orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) will bring restrictions on holding public meetings, processions or rallies.