Take final decision on removal of unauthorised Jhansi temple within 4 weeks: HC to defence ministry

The Allahabad high court has directed the defence ministry to take a final decision within four weeks on the removal of a temple which has been declared unauthorised on land belonging to the Cantonment Board, Jhansi.

The court directed Additional Solicitor General of India SP Singh to obtain necessary instructions in the matter and file a compliance report by the next date of hearing on December 9. (For Representation)

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The court further directed Additional Solicitor General of India SP Singh to obtain necessary instructions in the matter and file a compliance report by the next date of hearing on December 9.

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The bench comprising Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Garima Prashad passed the order on a writ petition filed by Gaurav Agarwal seeking removal of the unauthorised temple structure from the Cantonment Board land.

The court in its November 4 order, observed, “Let the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, New Delhi take a final decision in the matter of removal of religious structure within the next four weeks’ time.”

“Let Mr. S.P. Singh, learned Additional Solicitor General of India obtain necessary instructions in this regard and file compliance report by the next date fixed, failing which, we will be compelled to take serious view of the matter,” the bench said.

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{{^usCountry}} During the hearing, the court was informed that the Principal Director, Defence Estates, Southern Command, Pune, had forwarded the petitioner’s letter to the Director General, Defence Properties, Ministry of Defence, for necessary approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the hearing, the court was informed that the Principal Director, Defence Estates, Southern Command, Pune, had forwarded the petitioner’s letter to the Director General, Defence Properties, Ministry of Defence, for necessary approval. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, on August 21, the high court had recorded the submission of counsel appearing for the respondents that the state officer had passed a final order under Section 5 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, holding the temple structure on the Cantonment Board premises unauthorised and directing its removal.