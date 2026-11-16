Taking benefits of schemes to last in line govt’s duty: Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday released a coffee table book ‘Yogi Ki Paati’ published to mark 50 weeks of his communication with 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. He also virtually inaugurated an exhibition based on the communication journey on the occasion. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath speaking at the launch of a coffee table book in Lucknow on November 16. (Sourced)

Speaking at the event held at his official residence, he said: “On one hand, there was a system that, due to its insensitivity, left innocent children to die in agony, while today’s system has provided those children and the general public with a better life and quality of life on the other. This is the true example of the sensitivity and responsibility of governance. The government has not bestowed any favour or special consideration upon anyone, but has discharged its duties.”

“It is government’s responsibility to ensure that the benefits of its schemes reach the person standing on the last rung of society. ‘Yogi Ki Paati’ is a medium of this sensitivity, concern and intimate dialogue,” the CM added.

He said amid his engagements, he often wondered how the unexplored aspects of public life could be shared with ordinary citizens. During his 28-29 years of experience in public life, he realised that several communities, sections and subjects were areas about which the general public did not have adequate information.

Sharing an incident from 2005-06, Yogi said that once, in Maharajganj, he saw a long procession of Vantangia families walking barefoot in torn, worn-out clothes. Out of curiosity, he stopped his vehicle and asked them who they were and where they were going. They informed him that they were Vantangias and were going to stage a protest at the district headquarters.

During the conversation, it came to light that some people from Bihar had also joined them and were attempting to use them for their movement. He immediately telephoned workers in Maharajganj and arranged overnight stay and food for them.

Yogi cited the changes brought about in the Basic Education Council as an example of sensitive governance. He said, “Before 2017, a large number of schools had no teachers, their buildings were dilapidated and children lacked basic resources. Today, approximately 1.60 crore children are being provided with two sets of uniforms, school bags, books, shoes and socks. Funds are transferred directly to parents’ bank accounts through DBT.”

“‘Yogi Ki Paati’ has given space to the concerns of youth, students, women’s dignity, farmer-providers and workers, as well as every section of society. It has also prominently highlighted efforts related to heritage and development, which represent the true strength of UP,” the CM said.