Temples, water should be common for all Hindus, says Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said it is the vision of the Sangh that all sects, castes and communities of the Hindu society should come together. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at IIT-BHU in Varanasi on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Emphasising that temples, and water should be common for all Hindus, he said the Sangh is working with this aim. “All the Hindus should share the same temples and water,” the Sangh chief said, addressing the volunteers of the RSS Rajputana Shakha at IIT-BHU on Friday.

“All sects, castes and communities of the Hindu society should come together, this is the vision of the Sangh. The aim of the Sangh is to unite the Hindu society,” Bhagwat said on the second day of his five-day visit to Kashi as he interacted with RSS volunteers conducting an evening Shakha on the premises.

When an IIT-BHU research student asked Bhagwat what Sangh planned to do in its centenary year, he said work that the RSS has been doing for the last 100 years will continue.

According to a volunteer, the RSS chief laid emphasis on protecting Indian culture, Indian values and spreading its ideals. He also tried to know from a few students what they think about these issues. Later, he also interacted with some professors at the institute.

Division co-sanghchalak Dr Rameshwar Chaurasia, area pracharak Anil Kumar and state pracharak Ramesh Kumar were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, a strategy to implement various programmes, including a door-to-door contact campaign, Hindu conferences in the organisation’s centenary year were discussed at a meeting attended by top Sangh office bearers of the Kashi region in Bhagwat’s presence.

The Sangh has set a target to make 1.25 lakh new volunteers in the Kashi region as part of the centenary year celebrations, said a senior RSS functionary of the Kashi region.

The door-to-door contact campaign will be conducted between November 5 and 30. During the “Griha Sampark Abhiyan”, the volunteers will carry booklets with a brief history and works of the Sangh and deliver it to the people.

Hindu conferences will be organised in all “mandals” (divisional) and “bastis” (local level) till th next February. There will be special meetings to connect with the society at the block/city level.

Dialogue programmes will be held with prominent citizens at the district level as well.

Special events will be organised for the youth by the provincial units. Several other issues were also discussed.

Meanwhile, Bhagwat will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Saturday morning and then have a meeting with some prominent people of Kashi.