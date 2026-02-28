Terror funding case: ATS nabs key suspect from Amroha

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested a key suspect in an alleged terror funding and radicalisation case, officials said on Friday. Officials claimed that he was attempting to flee towards Nepal when intercepted. (For representation)

The arrest made from Amroha district marks a significant development in a probe involving suspected hawala transactions, foreign funding and extremist propaganda. He was identified as Altamash Faridi, son of Askar Faridi and a resident of Rajabpur in Amroha district. A mobile phone and identity documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, were recovered from the possession of the accused, they added.

Earlier, the ATS had arrested Farhan Nabi Siddiqui, a resident of Hazrat Nizamuddin in New Delhi, from Kasna in Gautam Buddha Nagar district on November 7, 2025.

Altamash’s role came to light during the follow-up investigation. Acting on intelligence inputs, ATS teams arrested him on Thursday (February 26). Officials claimed that he was attempting to flee towards Nepal when intercepted.

Investigators claimed that the accused and his associates had created a website, “HEYD”, in Turkey to mobilise funds from foreign nationals for radical activities. The funds were allegedly routed to India through hawala channels and other means, and transferred into bank accounts linked to a firm, Istanbul International Pvt Ltd, as well as accounts of other suspects.

According to ATS officials, the money was used for activities considered detrimental to India’s sovereignty and communal harmony. The probe also suggests that provocative religious material was circulated with the alleged intent of inciting disharmony between communities.

Authorities further claimed that Altamash played a key role in setting up an unauthorised madrasa in Rajabpur which allegedly functioned as a support hub for unlawful operations tied to the network.