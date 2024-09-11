Three men hold nurse captive, attempt to assault her

A nurse at a private hospital has alleged that three men tried to sexually assault her after holding her captive when she was returning home from work on Sunday night. In her written complaint to Mohanlalganj police on Monday, she said the three men forced her into a car and took her to a room in Vrindavan Yojna where the attempted assault took place around 8.15 pm. “A case has been registered under relevant sections at Mohanlalganj police station and further legal action is being taken,” said Mohanlaganj ACP Rajnish Verma.

She identified two of the assailants as Dilip Kumar and Goldi. “After forcing me into their car, they took me to a room in Vrindavan Yojana where they tried to assault me. When I screamed and tried to call my family, they took away my phone and dropped me near my home in Mohanlalganj,” the complainant told police.

The woman further stated in her complaint that Goldi ran a hospital where she used to work a few years ago. She had quit the job as she felt uncomfortable working under him, she added.