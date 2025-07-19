Three workers die, one critical after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning tank at Bijnor sugar mill

Three workers died and another was in a critical condition after they inhaled toxic gas at a sugar mill in Bijnor district, became unconscious and fell into the mill’s water treatment plant when it was being cleaned, officials said. The incident occurred at Uttam Sugar Mill in Barkatpur village under jurisdiction of Nangal police station around 10.30am. Police officials at the site of the incident in Bijnor on Friday. (HT Photo)

The authorities have launched a probe into the incident. Preliminary findings indicated that basic industrial safety norms were ignored.

“Appropriate legal and administrative action will follow once the full report is submitted,” Bijnor district magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.

Bijnor’s ASP City Sanjeev Bajpai said the sugar mill had flouted basic safety protocols.

“The workers were sent to clean a hazardous tank without any safety kits or gas masks. No gas detection equipment was present. This is a grave violation of industrial safety norms,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Kapil Dev (30), resident of Titosra village; Sopal (49) of Lalpur village; and Muneshwar Kumar (45), supervisor from Kabulpur. One worker, Prabhat, survived but is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Eyewitnesses at the site reported that the incident occurred when Kapil Dev opened the lid of the ATP (Activated Treatment Process) tank, leading to an immediate release of poisonous gas. He lost consciousness and fell into the tank. In a desperate bid to save him, Sopal, followed by supervisor Muneshwar, entered the tank, but they also collapsed due to the gas. A fourth worker attempted to rescue them but also fell into the tank.

After emergency services arrived, including ASP City Sanjeev Bajpai and fire brigade personnel, the workers were pulled out using proper safety gear.

Kapil, Sopal, and Muneshwar were declared dead at the hospital. Prabhat remains on life support.

ASP Bajpai said the tank had reportedly been cleaned a few days earlier, but rainwater and waste had accumulated again.

“Despite having only two feet of water, the toxic fumes were so strong that all four workers fell unconscious and drowned,” Bajpai noted.

As the news spread, families of the victims gathered at the mill and staged protests, alleging negligence by the management.

A relative of Kapil Dev said, “This is murder due to carelessness. The workers weren’t provided any protective equipment. There was no check for toxic gases before they were sent in.”

Demanding compensation, the families urged the authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the lapses.