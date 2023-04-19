Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Atiq henchman Asad Kalia nabbed in Prayagraj

Atiq henchman Asad Kalia nabbed in Prayagraj

Apr 19, 2023 09:58 PM IST

He was involved in managing a part of Atiq’s illegal real estate business; country-made pistol and some live bullets recovered from Kalia, crime branch sleuths questioning him for more details about Atiq gang

PRAYAGRAJ Asad Kalia, a top aide of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, carrying a cash reward of 50,000 on his head, was arrested by the UP Police from Kareli locality of Prayagraj on Wednesday. He was involved in managing a part of Atiq’s illegal real estate business, said police.

During interrogation, Kali informed the police that Atiq Ahmed, who was lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail, used to call him on mobile phone and assign work, shared a police officer. (Pic for representation)
A country-made pistol and some live bullets were recovered from his possession. Crime Branch sleuths were questioning him for more details about Atiq’s gang.

Asad Kalia, a resident of Kasari Masari area of Prayagraj, was wanted in five cases lodged at Kareli, Puramufti and Dhumanganj police stations, said Ramashray Yadav, SHO of Kareli Police station.

Kalia claimed that he was managing illegal plotting work of Atiq in Kareli, Dhumanganj, Bamrauli and Kaushambi border areas. Money received after the deals used to be sent to Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen, the official added.

Two years back, Kalia along with Atiq’s son Ali, had absconded following a named FIR against them in connection with an extortion attempt against a businessman Zeeshan in December 2021, said police.

During interrogation, Kalia informed the police that he had fled to Kolkata to evade the cops. He hid there at a friend’s house for a year but came to Kareli following the murder of Atiq. But he was arrested by the Kareli police from Enuddinpur locality on Wednesday.

