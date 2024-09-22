Traffic jams: E-rickshaws likely to be removed from Lucknow city roads

With a view to addressing the growing concerns regarding traffic congestion in the state capital, e-rickshaws are likely to be removed from main city roads. As part of a new plan, the e-rickshaws will now be limited to operating on feeder routes, which will allow them to ferry passengers to and from metro stations without interfering with the main traffic flow. Large number of e-rickshaws operating on the primary roads in cities has contributed significantly to traffic jams and posed a potential safety hazard. (For Representation)

A recent report presented by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety during a district road safety committee meeting on Saturday highlighted the need for better regulation of e-rickshaw operations. It was noted that the large number of e-rickshaws operating on the primary roads in cities has contributed significantly to traffic jams and posed a potential safety hazard.

As a result, the committee has proposed that a joint team from the police, transport, traffic and district administration should designate specific feeder routes for these vehicles. Lucknow district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said the process to remove e-rickshaws from certain key areas, especially from metro routes, was already underway.

One of the main problem areas is the route from Munshi Pulia in Indira Nagar to Amausi where traffic jams have become a daily issue. As per the officials of the district administration, Avadh Crossing is one of the worst affected areas, with around 50-60 e-rickshaws remaining parked for nearly 14 hours a day on roads leading to this busy spot.

Similar issues have been observed in other parts of the city, including Charbagh, Burlington, IT, Nishatganj, Badshah Nagar and Polytechnic intersections. By removing e-rickshaws from these metro routes, authorities hope to see a significant reduction in traffic jams.

Along with the traffic department, district administration, municipal corporation and other departments were actively working on strategies to alleviate the traffic problems caused by e-rickshaws, said an official of the district administration.

E-rickshaws have already been banned on 11 key city routes. However, despite the ban, e-rickshaw drivers continue to operate on the restricted roads.