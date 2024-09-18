Two toddlers among five killed in Firozabad firecracker explosion

AGRA: Five, including two toddlers, were reported dead in an explosion that occurred in a house used for storing crackers for the upcoming Diwali festival in village Naushera, under Shikohabad police station limits in Firozabad district, on Monday night. About a dozen neighbouring houses also suffered damage due to the impact of the blast. The damaged house in village Naushera in Firozabad. (HT)

According to reports, the house, owned by Chandrapal, a resident of Naushera, was rented to one Bhoora Khan, who stored crackers in one of the rooms. It is feared that the occupants of the house were cooking food and accidentally ignited a fire that reached the room where the crackers were stored.

“There was a blast in a house where crackers were stored, and the intensity of the explosion damaged the surrounding houses. Rescue work began because many were feared trapped in the debris. Ten individuals were rescued and taken to the hospital by the police and fire safety teams during the night,” stated inspector general (Agra Range) Deepak Kumar while interacting with the media at the site of the incident.

“Five of those injured died while six are undergoing treatment,” Kumar said. He also said that the issue of permission granted for storing crackers in a residential area would be investigated.

The deceased were identified as Meera Devi (40), Aman (20), Gautam (18), Ichha (3), and Kalu (2). The rescue operation continued late into the night with the use of JCB and hydraulic machines, which were called in after district magistrate Ramesh Ranjan and SSP Saurabh Dixit arrived at the scene.

Compensation of ₹4 lakh has been announced for the family members of each deceased. Family members and locals protested on Tuesday before the cremation of their kin but were eventually pacified.