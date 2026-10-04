Umesh Pal murder case: Considered absconding for over three years, accused found languishing in Bihar jail

Considered absconding for over three years, a ₹5 lakh-reward accused in the 2023 Umesh Pal murder case was found languishing in Gaya Central Jail in Bihar, where he landed after his arrest in another case soon after the killing in Prayagraj. Officials said h will now be brought to Prayagraj on transit remand on Monday.

The accused will be brought to Prayagraj on transit remand on Monday. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

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Armaan, accused in the February 24, 2023 killing of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police security personnel, was arrested in a separate firing case in Gaya after the murder and remained in judicial custody there since then, according to officials.

The Prayagraj Police recently learnt that Armaan was lodged in the Bihar prison. A police team from Prayagraj subsequently visited Gaya Central Jail earlier this week and verified his identity, officials said.

The team also obtained his latest photograph and thumb impressions as part of the identification and verification process before returning to Prayagraj.

Additional commissioner of police (Law and Order), Prayagraj, Ajay Pal Sharma said, “Transit remand has been granted and he will be brought to Prayagraj on Monday.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another person privy to the development informed that the police moved the Gaya court on last Thursday (October 1). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another person privy to the development informed that the police moved the Gaya court on last Thursday (October 1). {{/usCountry}}

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Armaan, a native of Gaya, is suspected to have returned to Bihar after the Umesh Pal murder, investigators said. Police alleged that he later opened fire at a shop near Katari Talab in Gaya. A case was registered over the incident, after which he surrendered before a local court and was sent to Gaya Central Jail as an undertrial.

He remained in the Bihar prison in connection with that case while the Prayagraj Police continued its search for him in the Umesh Pal murder case. A ₹5 lakh reward had been announced for information leading to his arrest.

According to investigators, CCTV footage from the Umesh Pal murder scene allegedly showed Armaan driving a motorcycle with another accused, Guddu Muslim, riding pillion. Police have alleged that Armaan brought Guddu Muslim to the spot and that the two opened fire during the attack. These allegations form part of the police investigation and will be subject to judicial scrutiny.

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Pal and his two police security personnel were shot dead in broad daylight in Prayagraj on February 24, 2023. Armaan was subsequently named among the wanted accused in the case. Police have also alleged that he was associated with slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed as a sharpshooter.